Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $158.62

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.62 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 243.77 ($3.18). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08), with a volume of 105,385 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.62. The stock has a market cap of £74.89 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

