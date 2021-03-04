Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells 39,310 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

