Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Sells 3,189 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Allakos stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.38. 186,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,118. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.27. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLK shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

