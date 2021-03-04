$1.10 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.19. QCR posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

QCR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,207. The company has a market capitalization of $684.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

