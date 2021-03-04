GNY Price Reaches $1.37 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $263.81 million and approximately $466,893.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00782695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

