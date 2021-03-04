Bulleon (BUL) Price Up 152% This Week

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Bulleon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bulleon has traded 152% higher against the dollar. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $9,730.79 and $7.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.26 or 0.00488094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00490699 BTC.

Bulleon Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 coins. The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io . Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net

