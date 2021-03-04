Auctus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $648.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Auctus has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $648.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.00782695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,587,535 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

