Datacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,547.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016416 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

