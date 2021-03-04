Elrond (EGLD) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $143.87 or 0.00292276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $168.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,136.21 or 0.02308282 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,288,992 coins and its circulating supply is 17,057,869 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

