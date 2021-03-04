Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Shares Up 5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) rose 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 13,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 3,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

