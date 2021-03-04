Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.26. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 19,065,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,285,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.