Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

