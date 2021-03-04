AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.98. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,657,586 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $170.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 55,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

