Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Sell

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 286,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.