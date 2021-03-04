China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.29

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.69. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 55,080 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.
China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.
