Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 5,193,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 814.6 days.
KNCAF stock remained flat at $$4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.