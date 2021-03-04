IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

