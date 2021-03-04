IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 69.9% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the January 28th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
