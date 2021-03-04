Analysts Anticipate Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CASH stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. 191,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,805. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,513 shares of company stock worth $3,262,028. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $4,845,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,881,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

