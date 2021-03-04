AMEPAY Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

