TrustVerse (TRV) Market Capitalization Tops $8.96 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $284,822.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.91 or 0.00784021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

