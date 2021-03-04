freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 28th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of freenet stock remained flat at $$23.00 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

