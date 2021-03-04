Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF remained flat at $$12.05 on Wednesday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

