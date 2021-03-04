Short Interest in Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Declines By 49.2%

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of GMICF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Genworth MI Canada has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $38.34.

Genworth MI Canada, Inc is the private residential mortgage insurer in canada. The company provides mortgage default insurance to canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership accessible to first time homebuyers. It markets its products to lenders, brokers, realtors, builders and homebuyers.

