E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,802. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

