E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,802. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

