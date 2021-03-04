Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Veeco Instruments also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 927,148 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $3,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 212,659 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 209,652 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO remained flat at $$21.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,090. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

