Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $578.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.30 million and the highest is $590.70 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $472.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,642 shares of company stock worth $3,765,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $141.33. 687,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,845. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

