Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

