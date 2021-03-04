Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIO.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,141,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,399,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIO (NIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.