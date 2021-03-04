EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 162.5% in February

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $$8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

