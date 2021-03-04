Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELIO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084. Elio Motors has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

