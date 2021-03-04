Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.43. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 6,469,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,303. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

