$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

