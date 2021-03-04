POPCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $504,914.87 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 62.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $504,914.87 and approximately $430.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.