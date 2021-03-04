Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.43 ($81.68).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $€65.55 ($77.12) during trading hours on Friday. 61,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €70.08 and its 200-day moving average is €66.21.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

