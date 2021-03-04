Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Target Price at $1.20

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVSF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

