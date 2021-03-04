Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives $39.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,854. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.