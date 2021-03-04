Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $200.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

