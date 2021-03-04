JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.59 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $93.87 million and $11.59 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $214.87 or 0.00431911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.32 or 0.00485085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00074475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00078363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083113 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00486609 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.