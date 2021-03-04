Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,694.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 202.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $50,694.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

