Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Update

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the January 28th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,097. Livewire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Livewire Ergogenics

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

