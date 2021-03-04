inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 36,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,703. inTEST has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of 439.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
