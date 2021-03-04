Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,736. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

