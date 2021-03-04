Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EAD remained flat at $$8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,510. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,937.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 63.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

