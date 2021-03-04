NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.
NXGPF remained flat at $$103.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. NEXT has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $113.00.
NEXT Company Profile
