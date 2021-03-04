NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 28th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

NXGPF remained flat at $$103.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.09. NEXT has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

