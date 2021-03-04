Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $103.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.65 million. LivePerson posted sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $461.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,654. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

