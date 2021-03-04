$39.55 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $39.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.61 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $40.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.39 million to $168.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.00 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $180.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 175,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,840. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,092.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

