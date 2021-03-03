Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pacific Financial stock remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

