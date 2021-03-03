Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pacific Financial stock remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.60.
About Pacific Financial
