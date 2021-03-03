Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sands China alerts:

SCHYY stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 41,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,796. Sands China has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.