CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the January 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CynergisTek during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its position in CynergisTek by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CynergisTek in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CynergisTek by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

