Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBERY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of Geberit stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.